Vendee Globe: How sailing's toughest race was won

Shirley Robertson is a two-time Olympic sailing champion and host of CNN's Mainsail. She reflects on the Vendee Globe, a grueling sailing race that was won Thursday by Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h after more than 70 days at sea. You can learn more about the race in February's edition of Mainsail.

Les Sables d'Olonne (CNN) Some call the Vendee Globe the "Everest of the seas," and while it's a rather lazy comparison, it's hard to argue against.

Circumnavigating the planet, alone for 25,000 miles, non-stop -- that would be a long way in a plane, let alone on a boat.

The attrition rate can be brutal. Usually, only half the sailors who start the race in western France can be expected to make it back there for the finish.

And it was Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h who returned to Les Sables d'Olonne victorious Thursday, winning the race in a new fastest time of 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds.

