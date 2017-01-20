Story highlights Sunday's Packers-Falcons NFC Championship game is the final NFL game in the Georgia Dome

The Atlanta Falcons have played in the stadium since 1992

(CNN) The NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons is Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET, and the noise level from football fans at the Georgia Dome likely will be at an all-time high.

It also will be the last time for Falcons fans to make that noise in the stadium.

After 25 years, the Falcons will say goodbye to the Georgia Dome, and the building's final NFL game is a big one. The winner advances to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

"We couldn't have been more excited to have officially the last game at the Dome," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week. "Man, are we pumped to be a part of that."