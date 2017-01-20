Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections There has long been a connection between sport and the White House. Its new incumbent, Donald Trump, was a keen wrestler in his youth, just like Abraham Lincoln long before him, and even George Washington, America's first President. Might that help Trump grapple with the myriad issues he's set to face? Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump took part in WWE's Wrestlemania in 2007 for an event billed as the "Battle of the Billionaires." He shaved the head of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, held down here by Bobby Lashley (R) and ''Stone Cold'' Steve Austin, after winning a bet -- and even bodyslammed McMahon for good measure.

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump is a keen golfer -- just like outgoing President Barack Obama and many of their predecessors -- and soon after winning the election he played a round with former world No. 1 Tiger Woods . The 14-time major champion wrote in his blog of Trump: "What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash." Trump's lowest round is 70.

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump owns 17 golf properties, the majority across the States, but also in Scotland, Ireland and Dubai. He's had issues trying to develop his course near Aberdeen, facing opposition from local residents over plans to build new homes and accommodation units.

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump is a regular visitor to the US Open tennis tournament, though he was booed by the crowd when he attended in 2015. He even tried his hand at managing US player Monique Viele around the turn of the millennium, though her highest singles ranking was 817 in the world.

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump watches the American Football game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Nights in Baltimore in December 2016. Though he has never owned an NFL team, he did buy the New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League in the early 1980s, but the competition collapsed two seasons later.

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump, seen here on a visit to watch the New York Yankees, has also trumped up his baseball ability as a young man, telling MSNBC last year: "I was the best baseball player in New York when I was young."

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections Trump has been to several NBA games, but has faced criticism from some players and coaches in the league since his election. LeBron James decided not to stay at a Trump-branded hotel in New York on a recent visit to play the Knicks. "It's just my personal preference, I'm not trying to make a statement," the basketball star said when quizzed by reporters.

Photos: Donald Trump's sporting connections In the 1980s, Trump entered the boxing market and began hosting fights at his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City -- one early bout involved former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.