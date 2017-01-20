Story highlights Nunes beat ex-champ Rousey in December

(CNN) She's at the top of her sport after defending her UFC title in devastating style -- but Amanda Nunes admits she is already thinking about retiring from mixed martial arts competition.

The 28-year old, who defeated former champion Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds last month, says she hopes to start a family with her partner, fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff.

Nunes became the UFC's first openly lesbian champion when she submitted Miesha Tate in July last year to claim the women's bantamweight crown.

"I think there is a time for everything, you know, in this life," Nunes told CNN's World Sport show.

"I want to defend this belt as long as I can, maybe three more years, and retire. Because we want to start my family. I want to be healthy to see my kids grow, you know?"

