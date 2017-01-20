Story highlights People tweet about long lines and lack of poster boards at stores in DC, elsewhere

Preparations -- and posters -- are in the works for women's march on Saturday

(CNN) On the night before the Women's March on Washington, participants went to their local stores looking for poster boards, markers and other ways to express themselves on Saturday.

With an estimated 200,000 attendees expected to march in the nation's capital, several stores were running out of poster boards.

Washington resident Nadia Afrin went to two CVS stores, then a Target and a FedEx store in search of poster boards.

"A lot of people were waiting around and looking for poster boards," she said. "There's a lot of demand. People were getting creative."

She saw some people buying moving boxes to repurpose them as signage for the march.