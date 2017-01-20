Breaking News

Looking for poster boards? DC shelves empty as women's march nears

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 11:11 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

They're behind the Women's March on Washington
They're behind the Women's March on Washington

    JUST WATCHED

    They're behind the Women's March on Washington

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

They're behind the Women's March on Washington 02:45

Story highlights

  • People tweet about long lines and lack of poster boards at stores in DC, elsewhere
  • Preparations -- and posters -- are in the works for women's march on Saturday

(CNN)On the night before the Women's March on Washington, participants went to their local stores looking for poster boards, markers and other ways to express themselves on Saturday.

With an estimated 200,000 attendees expected to march in the nation's capital, several stores were running out of poster boards.
    Washington resident Nadia Afrin went to two CVS stores, then a Target and a FedEx store in search of poster boards.
    "A lot of people were waiting around and looking for poster boards," she said. "There's a lot of demand. People were getting creative."
    She saw some people buying moving boxes to repurpose them as signage for the march.
    Read More
    Although Afrin went home empty-handed, she developed a new plan to print some images made by artist Shepard Fairey.
    &#39;Hope&#39; street artist creates anti-Trump signs
    anti trump inauguration protest posters

      JUST WATCHED

      'Hope' street artist creates anti-Trump signs

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'Hope' street artist creates anti-Trump signs 05:45
    "Poster board or not, I have plans to go to the march, as did a lot of our friends," she said. "For Washingtonians, it's a difficult period. Only 4 percent of people in DC voted for (Donald Trump) and so I think for Washingtonians this is kind of our channel to vent."
    Will Parker, a reporter, had stopped by the Office Depot in Washington for reasons unrelated to the march and observed several customers asking the cashiers where the poster boards were. He posted a picture of an empty shelf at the store.
    Others posted of similarly low supplies in other cities where women's marches also were planned. Some found themselves waiting in long lines.

    This is the poster board situation in central Denver the night before the #womensmarch

    A photo posted by Jamie Anderson (@jamiekanderson) on

    Some people gathered Friday night to prepare for the march and to make posters together.
    Women's March on Washington: What you need to know
    Organizers of the march have said they want to greet Trump's presidency by making a statement.