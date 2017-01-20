Story highlights
(CNN)On the night before the Women's March on Washington, participants went to their local stores looking for poster boards, markers and other ways to express themselves on Saturday.
With an estimated 200,000 attendees expected to march in the nation's capital, several stores were running out of poster boards.
Washington resident Nadia Afrin went to two CVS stores, then a Target and a FedEx store in search of poster boards.
"A lot of people were waiting around and looking for poster boards," she said. "There's a lot of demand. People were getting creative."
She saw some people buying moving boxes to repurpose them as signage for the march.
Although Afrin went home empty-handed, she developed a new plan to print some images made by artist Shepard Fairey.
"Poster board or not, I have plans to go to the march, as did a lot of our friends," she said. "For Washingtonians, it's a difficult period. Only 4 percent of people in DC voted for (Donald Trump) and so I think for Washingtonians this is kind of our channel to vent."
Will Parker, a reporter, had stopped by the Office Depot in Washington for reasons unrelated to the march and observed several customers asking the cashiers where the poster boards were. He posted a picture of an empty shelf at the store.
Others posted of similarly low supplies in other cities where women's marches also were planned. Some found themselves waiting in long lines.
Some people gathered Friday night to prepare for the march and to make posters together.
Organizers of the march have said they want to greet Trump's presidency by making a statement.