All those headed to the women's march, raise your hand

(CNN) The plane bound for DC was packed with women, mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces -- all headed to the Women's March on Washington, singleminded in their mission but spirited in mood.

"Marchers, unite! Who's going to the march?" someone asked as the group waited at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. Dozens of hands shot up, followed by ecstatic whoops.

"We want our president to play well with others and respect us," said one of the women, Keely Harris. "This march is just the first step."

I think my plane is full of marchers. #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/rPxdsNwLUF — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 20, 2017

Little Ashley, all of 6, was on her way with her mom and grandma.

3 generations of women: Emily, Ashby, and Nanette are traveling to DC for the #womensmarch. pic.twitter.com/EwcgukvBDU — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 20, 2017

She is meeting her best friend in Washington and made a bracelet for the both them to remember the event.

Ashby, 6, made these bracelets for her best friend she is meeting in DC. #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/3wbrZYbIT3 — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 20, 2017

