White nationalist Richard Spencer punched during interview

Story highlights Richard Spencer is founder of the alt-right movement

A masked individual socked him in face

(CNN) Alt-right founder Richard Spencer was punched on Friday during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation near President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Video posted online by the outlet shows the white supremacist speaking to Washington bureau chief Zoe Daniel when he was interrupted by individuals off camera.

Spencer was answering questions on whether he was a neo-Nazi. He said he was not, and was then asked what the "Pepe the Frog" pin he was wearing signified.

"Pepe the Frog" is an internet meme so often used by racists and anti-Semites it was designated a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

As Spencer was speaking, a masked individual ran up, socked him in the face and fled. Spencer left, later tweeting there was, "no serious damage."

