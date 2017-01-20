Obama's White House empties out - photos and all

(CNN) It isn't just that all the staffers in the Obama administration moved out of the White House overnight. Offices were cleared, desk were emptied. And yes, even photos came off walls.

Photos of President Barack Obama and his family that had lined the walls of the West Wing corridors were taken down.

Pic of hallway in West Wing with Obama pictures taken down. A photo posted by Jim Acosta (@jimacosta) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

The flags that flew on the last full day of Obama's term were neatly folded.

Flags that flew the first and last day of POTUS 44 pic.twitter.com/l1pPsqwtvd — Valerie Jarrett (@vj44) January 20, 2017

It made for a surreal scene. The residence and office of the most powerful man in the world, always a hive of activity -- gone silent.

Obama's last night at WH A photo posted by Jim Acosta (@jimacosta) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

But it was only for a few hours. Friday brought a new beginning - the beginning of a new era.