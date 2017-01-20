So far, Trump's @POTUS account has posted once, changed photos 3 times

(CNN)As the saying goes, the third time's the charm.
The @POTUS Twitter account changed hands from Barack Obama to Donald Trump a minute after noon Friday. Since then, it's posted one tweet -- but changed the background image three times.
Initially, the header image showed a crowd at an inauguration waving American flags.
That image was actually taken at Obama's inauguration in 2009. It was shot by photographer Carter Dayne, who made it available as a stock photo.
An hour later, the background image was changed to a more generic US flag.
And a couple hours after that, the photo was swapped out again. The account now shows a side profile of Trump, looking pensive as he stares out a window.
His first tweet, incidentally, is a Facebook link to his inauguration speech.
Trump has said he plans to continue using his @realDonaldTrump account, which has 20.6 million followers. The tweets posted during the Obama administration in the POTUS account have been archived at @POTUS44.