So far, Trump's @POTUS account has posted once, changed photos 3 times

(CNN) As the saying goes, the third time's the charm.

The @POTUS Twitter account changed hands from Barack Obama to Donald Trump a minute after noon Friday. Since then, it's posted one tweet -- but changed the background image three times.

Initially, the header image showed a crowd at an inauguration waving American flags.

That image was actually taken at Obama's inauguration in 2009. It was shot by photographer Carter Dayne, who made it available as a stock photo.

An hour later, the background image was changed to a more generic US flag.

