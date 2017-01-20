Trump signs executive order on Obamacare

Story highlights White House press secretary Sean Spicer did not respond when asked for further details

Trump also signed papers confirming the appointments of James Mattis and John Kelly

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday night signed an executive order aimed at trying to fulfill one of his most impassioned campaign promises: Rolling back Obamacare.

The executive order signed in the Oval Office is designed "to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.

In addition to the presidential action on Obamacare, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus will also send out a memo to all government agencies and departments calling for a regulatory freeze, Spicer said.

Signal on Day One

