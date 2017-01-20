Presidential inauguration begins with King Solomon's prayer

(CNN) The presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump started on a spiritual note, with Timothy Michael Dolan, Catholic cardinal and archbishop of New York, reciting King Solomon's prayer from the Book of Wisdom:

"God of our ancestors and Lord of mercy, you have made all things. And in your providence have charged us to rule the creatures produced by you, to govern the world in holiness and righteousness, and to render judgment with integrity of heart. Give us wisdom, for we are your servants, weak and short-lived, lacking in comprehension of judgment and of laws. Indeed, though one might be perfect among mortals, if wisdom which comes from you be lacking, we count for nothing. Now with you is wisdom, who knows your will and was there when you made the world, who understands what is pleasing in your eyes, what is conformable with your commands, send her forth from your holy heavens. From your glorious throne, dispatch her that she may be with us and work with us, that we may grasp what is pleasing to you. For she knows and understands all things and will guide us prudently in our affairs and safeguard us by her glory."

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, who represents the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, followed with another prayer. Pastor Paula White, a televangelist who has been described as Trump's spiritual adviser, delivered the invocation.