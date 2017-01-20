Breaking News

How Trump's speech played on Capitol Hill

By Jodi Enda

Updated 6:39 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Live CNN coverage of 45th Pres Donald Trump's Inauguration
Live CNN coverage of 45th Pres Donald Trump's Inauguration

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump family greets crowd at inaugural parade

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump's speech echoed many of the themes of his campaign
  • Some Democrats were dismayed by the speech

Washington (CNN)Perhaps Dan Quayle said it best: "He was the same old Donald Trump."

The former Republican vice president, inside the Capitol following Friday's inauguration ceremony, extolled the new president's speech as "fabulous" and "right on target."
    "He's going to make America great again," Quayle said. "He's going to bring people together. And that's the only way to make America great again is to work together."
    But just as they did during the blistering 2016 campaign, different ears heard different things during Trump's inaugural speech to the nation. That was particularly true among many of those who sat behind him as he took the oath of office, those who served as a backdrop as he assumed the ultimate mantle of power -- members of Congress with whom President Trump now has to work.
    Trump's full speech
    Read More
    Inaugurations are generally intended to be feel-good events that bring the country -- and the capital -- together, if only for a brief moment in time. A strong inaugural address includes memorable lines that outlive a presidency and a president, soaring rhetoric that even the most partisan politicians can admire. Think Franklin D. Roosevelt: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Think John F. Kennedy: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."
    Inaugural crowd sizes: Trump v. Obama
    Inaugural crowd sizes: Trump v. Obama

      JUST WATCHED

      Inaugural crowd sizes: Trump v. Obama

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Inaugural crowd sizes: Trump v. Obama 00:45
    High standards, to be sure. But even lesser orators than FDR and JFK have risen to the moment in their own way, painting a vision that inspires Republicans and Democrats to work together for the greater good.
    Trump had some memorable lines, most notably: "This American carnage stops right there and stops right now."
    But his sometimes dark rhetoric was often more cajoling than inspiring.
    Trump's speech echoed many of the themes of his campaign. It emphasized populism, putting "America first" and returning the country to some previous greatness. Music to the ears of his supporters. But a bit scratchy to other listeners.
    Trump brings campaign populism to Washington
    "It was a continuation of what he campaigned on," Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican who was at times critical of that campaign, repeated three times in quick succession. "I didn't particularly like or dislike any part of it. I thought it was a continuation of his campaign for president."
    As they filed into the Capitol following the inauguration, a number of Democrats signaled their dismay by simply walking away as a reporter asked for their reactions. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a frequent Trump critic, didn't have a word to say as she strode briskly through the ornate Rotunda. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota let a staffer intervene on his behalf with a simple "no comment."
    President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 43
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with his family during the Inaugural Parade.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with his family during the Inaugural Parade.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 43
    President Donald Trump waves as he walks with First Lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, January 20.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Donald Trump waves as he walks with First Lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 43
    The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on January 20 in Washington, DC.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on January 20 in Washington, DC.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 43
    Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, in Washington, DC.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, in Washington, DC.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 43
    Police escorts participate in the Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington, DC.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Police escorts participate in the Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington, DC.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 43
    From left, first lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    From left, first lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 43
    Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Inaugural Parade.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Inaugural Parade.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 43
    President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 43
    Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 43
    Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 43
    President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 43
    Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 43
    The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 43
    President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 43
    Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 43
    Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 43
    Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, holds the bible.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 43
    Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 43
    President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 43
    Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 43
    Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 43
    Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 43
    Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 43
    Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 43
    Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 43
    Trump&#39;s children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 43
    Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 43
    Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump&#39;s swearing-in.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 43
    Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 43
    Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 43
    Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 43
    Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 43
    The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 43
    Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 43
    The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-how-to-watch/index.html&quot;&gt;inauguration festivities&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 43
    President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 43
    Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church across from the White House.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 43
    The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John&#39;s.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 43
    The rain doesn&#39;t deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 43
    Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 43
    Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 43
    The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration.
    Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
    The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 43
    57 inauguration 012056 inauguration 012054 inauguration 012052 inauguration 012049 inauguration 012048 inauguration 012051 inauguration 012047 inauguration 012046 inauguration 012044 inauguration 012043 inauguration 012045 inauguration 012042 inauguration 012041 inauguration 012035 inauguration 012033 inauguration 012030 inauguration 012032 inauguration 012029 inauguration 012027 inauguration 012026 inauguration 012025 inauguration 012028 inauguration 012024 inauguration 012023 inauguration 012020 inauguration 012021 inauguration 012022 inauguration 012019 inauguration 012010 inauguration 012011 inauguration 012014 inauguration 012013 inauguration 012018 inauguration 012012 inauguration 012001 inauguration 0120Obamas kiss 012002 inauguration 012003 inauguration 012004 inauguration 012005 inauguration 012006 inauguration 012007 inauguration 0120
    Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also a Minnesota Democrat, said she wanted to read the speech before speaking about it. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who sought the Democratic nomination, said he wanted to "hold off on a statement at this point." Both senators then walked away.
    Other Democrats were more expansive -- and critical.
    "I think America's the leading world power and that was not a speech that was uplifting or committed America to continued leadership in the world," said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.
    Given the divisiveness of the campaign and the fact that Trump lost the popular vote to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, some Democrats expected him to offer something of an olive branch to voters -- and maybe even to politicians -- who might not have supported him.
    Twitter transfer of power: Trump gets @POTUS
    "I thought it was a missed opportunity," said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon. "This is what I thought was going to happen: The president would say, 'I want to talk to all Americans who didn't vote for me. And all of you who didn't vote for me, I want to make sure we're all together in terms of working for solutions.' And, in that sense, even a handful of sentences like that I think could have made a big difference."
    "I was hoping for more of a unity speech," added Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., of Pennsylvania. "An inaugural address is important, but what happens is obviously a lot more important. So we'll wait to see how he approaches his new responsibilities."
    Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri was incensed that Trump seemed to impugn the integrity of elected officials who preceded him in public service.
    "For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost," Trump declared. "Washington flourished -- but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered -- but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country."
    Trump family greets crowd at inaugural parade
    Trump family greets crowd at inaugural parade

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump family greets crowd at inaugural parade

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump family greets crowd at inaugural parade 02:56
    "I just didn't realize that we were that terrible," McCaskill said. "I think he was so anxious to try to convince everyone that America is terrible now so that he can make it better that it felt awkward to me."
    "It's always such a day of pride for our country," she said of the quadrennial presidential inauguration. "And for his laundry list of our shortcomings to take such a prominent part of his speech was weird to me."
    Republicans defended their new standard bearer, saying he laid out the challenges facing the nation and pledged to overcome them.
    "I thought it was a good positive upbeat and hopeful speech," said Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.
    Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, had a different reason to like Trump's speech.
    "Seventeen minutes. It was amazing," he said. "I liked it because it was short. What we say is less important than what we do. So let's get on about doing the work of the people's business."
    As for the divergent reactions among his Senate colleagues, Scott offered this explanation:
    "We all have learned to decipher what he said so that we know what he meant. I think he meant for us to blame less and work more."