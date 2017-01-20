Washington (CNN) For years, Imam Mohamed Magid has been a familiar face at interfaith and government events in Washington.

All of which underscores how unusual it is to see Magid become the subject of sharp criticism from fellow American Muslims.

Many Muslims have been sharply critical of Trump, accusing him of stoking suspicion about their religion by saying "Islam hates us," proposing a registry to monitor Muslims and pledging, at one time, to bar Muslims from entering the United States. (That plan may be modified to "extreme vetting," Trump's team says.)

Hussam Ayloush, who heads the Council of American-Islamic Relations' Los Angeles chapter, compared Trump to the proverbial emperor without any clothes and urged Magid not to "hand him a towel."

"In the face of unreluctant and unrepentant defamation and animosity toward Islam and Muslims (and many other communities) by this Trump team, a symbolic participation that does not involve any opportunity to preach or make a statement does not qualify as engaging or correcting the wrongdoers, but rather enabling them and providing them with a token cover for their bigotry," Ayloush said in a statement.

Ayloush also said that Magid's role in the prayer service "undermines the courageous and principled activism of so many Muslims and allies" who have challenged Trump's rhetoric and proposals.

In response, Magid said the role of religious leaders is "to share the truth and values of Islam to everyone, including those in power. "

"Do not assume that the efforts to engage those who have misconceptions of Islam are in any way contradictory to other efforts to influence public opinion," the imam said. "Rather they go hand in hand."

Muslim-Americans need to share their message both through public protests and private meetings with government officials, Magid said, implying that the Prophet Mohammed would agree.

"Many people came to do harm to Prophet Mohammed, and after engagement and getting to know him they changed their mind in a positive manner."