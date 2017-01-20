Washington (CNN) In one of the first signs of a potential policy shift at the Justice Department, a civil rights group that has been challenging Texas' controversial voter ID law received a courtesy call Friday afternoon that the department would seek to delay a hearing in the case scheduled for Monday.

Indeed, the call came hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Government lawyers asked the court for a delay "because of the federal government's change in administration."

"The United States requires additional time to brief the new leadership of the department on this case and the issues to be addressed at that hearing before making any representations to the court. This motion is made in good faith and not for the purposes of delay," the government lawyers wrote.

CNN contributor Steve Vladeck points out that on the surface, the filing suggests something obvious: the new administration is working to get its legs under it.

