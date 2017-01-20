Trump brings Churchill bust back to Oval Office

Story highlights Trump signed his first executive orders on Friday at the Resolute Desk

Obama moved the Churchill bust to outside the Treaty Room in his private residence

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump restored the bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office immediately after assuming the presidency on Friday, the most notable move in an aesthetic redecoration of the space.

Trump signed his first executive orders at the Resolute Desk before new gold curtains with a blue trim, a new sunburst-patterned carpet and new brocade couches. The Churchill bust sat on a sidetable, while the figure of Martin Luther King Jr. that former President Barack Obama had installed when he came into the White House remains next to the fireplace.

Each president tends to decorate their own Oval Office. But the King-for-Churchill swap angered some Anglophiles -- and conservative pundits -- who felt that Churchill's ouster was an affront to the British.

"There are only so many tables where you can put busts -- otherwise it starts looking a little cluttered," Obama said at a press conference in London last April . "And I thought it was appropriate, and I suspect most people here in the United Kingdom might agree, that as the first African American President, it might be appropriate to have a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King in my office to remind me of all the hard work of a lot of people who would somehow allow me to have the privilege of holding this office."

Obama moved the Churchill bust to outside the Treaty Room in his private residence, enraging some conservative radio hosts and writers. 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney promised to bring it back to the Oval Office were he to be elected, and former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, a top surrogate of Trump's during the campaign, brought it up soon after the election when he met with the now-President.

