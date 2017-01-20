Breaking News

Tapper: Trump inaugural speech was 'purely populist'

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 3:24 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp tapper responds to trump speech cnntv_00002001
exp tapper responds to trump speech cnntv_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump speech among most 'radical' ever

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump speech among most 'radical' ever 01:03

(CNN)CNN's Jake Tapper reacted to President Trump's inaugural speech Friday, saying it was "very consistent to the Trump brand, absolutely."

"It was purely populist," continued Tapper, speaking moments after Trump finished his first address as President. "It talked about the forgotten people. It attacked Washington while standing inside the center of Washington, D.C., surrounded by Washington insiders."
"I have to say, I think it's fair to say this is one of the most radical inaugural speeches we've ever heard."
    Trump took the oath of office Friday from Chief Justice John Roberts then delivered an inaugural address that focused on the populist themes that fueled his outsider run for the presidency.
    "A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights and heal our divisions," Trump said. "[Y]ou will never be ignored again."
    Read More
    "Whether we are black or brown or white we all bleed the same red blood of patriots," he added.