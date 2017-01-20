Tapper: Trump inaugural speech was 'purely populist'

(CNN) CNN's Jake Tapper reacted to President Trump's inaugural speech Friday, saying it was "very consistent to the Trump brand, absolutely."

"It was purely populist," continued Tapper, speaking moments after Trump finished his first address as President. "It talked about the forgotten people. It attacked Washington while standing inside the center of Washington, D.C., surrounded by Washington insiders."

"I have to say, I think it's fair to say this is one of the most radical inaugural speeches we've ever heard."

Trump took the oath of office Friday from Chief Justice John Roberts then delivered an inaugural address that focused on the populist themes that fueled his outsider run for the presidency.

"A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights and heal our divisions," Trump said. "[Y]ou will never be ignored again."

Read More