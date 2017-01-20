Senate confirms Trump's first Cabinet member

Story highlights The Senate was set to vote next on retired Gen. John Kelly for homeland security secretary

Washington (CNN) The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's first Cabinet member Friday, formally approving his defense secretary.

As the Senate voted on retired Gen. James Mattis for defense secretary, he easily cleared the 50-vote majority threshold. New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was the first and so far only senator to vote against him.

The two expected confirmations were fewer than the seven targeted by the Trump transition team. They had hoped to meet the number that President Barack Obama had on his Inauguration Day, but Senate Democrats have objected to many of Trump's nominees.

