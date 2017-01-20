Senate confirms Trump's first two Cabinet members

Story highlights The Senate voted only on national security nominees Friday

The Senate was not expected to consider Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo for CIA director until Monday

Washington (CNN) The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's first Cabinet members Friday, formally approving his defense secretary and secretary of homeland security.

The final vote to confirm retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to run the Department of Defense was 98-1. New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was the only senator to vote against him, with Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions -- Trump's pick for attorney general -- abstaining.

Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly similarly sailed through for Homeland Security, though he had more detractors. He was confirmed 88-11.

The Senate will not consider Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo for CIA director until Monday, after at least three Democrats objected to his quick confirmation over concerns including surveillance. Instead, they voted on opening debate on his nomination, a procedural step.

The two Inauguration Day confirmations were fewer than the seven targeted by the Trump transition team. They had hoped to meet the number that President Barack Obama had on his Inauguration Day, but Senate Democrats have objected to many of Trump's nominees.

Read More