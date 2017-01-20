(CNN) Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, delivered remarks during the inauguration ceremony, just moments before Donald Trump was sworn in as president. Schumer spoke in his capacity as ranking member of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Here is the full transcript of his comments:

"My fellow Americans, we live in a challenging and tumultuous time. A quickly evolving, ever more interconnected world. A rapidly changed economy that benefits too few while leaving too many behind. A fractured media. A politics frequently consumed by rancor. We face threats, foreign and domestic. In such times, faith in our government, our institutions and even our country can erode. Despite these challenges, I stand here today confident in this great country for one reason: you, the American people.

"We Americans have always been a forward-looking, problem-solving, optimistic, patriotic and decent people. Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, whether we are immigrant or native-born, whether we live with disabilities or do not, in wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional in our commonly held yet fierce devotion to our country, and in our willingness to sacrifice our time, energy and even our lives to making it a more perfect union.

"Today we celebrate one of democracy's core attributes: the peaceful transfer of power. And every day we stand up for core democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution: the rule of law; equal protection for all under law; the freedom of speech, press, religion -- the things that make America America. And we can gain strength from reading our history and listening to the voices of average Americans. They always save us in times of strife.

"One such American was Maj. Sullivan Ballou. On July 14, 1861, when the North and South were lining up for their first battle, a time when our country was bitterly divided and faith in the future of our country was at a nadir, Maj. Ballou of the 2nd Rhode Island volunteers penned a letter to his wife, Sarah. It is one of the greatest letters in American history. It shows the strength and courage of the average American. Allow me to read some of his words, which echo through the ages.

