How pop stars reacted to President Trump's inauguration

Washington (CNN)Following President Donald Trump's inauguration, musicians, many whom supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, responded by posting photos of former President Barack Obama online.
Rihanna, who wore a shirt with Clinton's face on it in October, posted a photo of a young Barack Obama photoshopped with the Supreme logo and wrote "worst breakup ever" on Instagram.
Adele, who said while touring the US she supported Clinton, also posted a photo of former President Obama.
Miley Cyrus knocked doors for Clinton in Virginia during the campaign and posted not one, not two, but five photos of Democrats Friday, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and this photo of the Obamas.
Last week, Drake posted a photoshopped image of Obama with a new hairstyle.
But not everyone was mourning the end of the Obama administration. Jackie Evancho, who performed at the Inauguration, posted a photo from the stage this morning.
Other musicians who performed in Washington this weekend have yet to post a photo from their performance, including Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down.
Jennifer Lopez avoided politics and posted a photo of herself, writing, "mood on a rainy day."
And Britney Spears posted this photo of a dog just moments after Trump took the oath of office that was a visual representation of how she feels after she washes her hair.