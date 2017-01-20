How pop stars reacted to President Trump's inauguration

Story highlights Musicians who supported Hillary Clinton said goodbye to President Obama

Washington (CNN) Following President Donald Trump's inauguration, musicians, many whom supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, responded by posting photos of former President Barack Obama online.

Rihanna, who wore a shirt with Clinton's face on it in October, posted a photo of a young Barack Obama photoshopped with the Supreme logo and wrote "worst breakup ever" on Instagram.

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Adele, who said while touring the US she supported Clinton, also posted a photo of former President Obama.

✌🏻 A photo posted by @adele on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Miley Cyrus knocked doors for Clinton in Virginia during the campaign and posted not one, not two, but five photos of Democrats Friday, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and this photo of the Obamas.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Last week, Drake posted a photoshopped image of Obama with a new hairstyle.

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

