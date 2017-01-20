This powerful photo shows Obama's final White House goodbye

(CNN) Eight years later, Barack Obama made a final goodbye to the place he called home.

Longtime White House photographer Pete Souza captured this powerful final shot of the Obama presidency, showing him in a helicopter looking down at his old stomping grounds

Farewell. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

As part of the social media transition of power, Souza's many photos documenting the Obama years have moved to an archived Instagram account @PeteSouza44

So on Friday, he created a new personal account to document the final moments of the Obama presidency, as well as the first moments of his post-presidency.

President Obama waves from the steps of Executive One helicopter following the inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Another view of President Obama leaving the Oval Office for the last time this morning (taken with remote camera). A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:58am PST