This powerful photo shows Obama's final White House goodbye

(CNN)Eight years later, Barack Obama made a final goodbye to the place he called home.
Longtime White House photographer Pete Souza captured this powerful final shot of the Obama presidency, showing him in a helicopter looking down at his old stomping grounds
As part of the social media transition of power, Souza's many photos documenting the Obama years have moved to an archived Instagram account @PeteSouza44.
So on Friday, he created a new personal account to document the final moments of the Obama presidency, as well as the first moments of his post-presidency.
You can follow Souza at @PeteSouza.