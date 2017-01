(CNN) Even as the inauguration ceremony for incoming president, Donald J. Trump, is in full swing, whoever is tweeting from the White House account sent out one last powerful image.

It's a photo from March 7, 2015 as the First Family joined others in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the 50th anniversary of the marches from Selma to Montgomery.

"Yes we can. Yes we did. Thank you for being a part of the past eight years," the tweet read.