Bad weather delays Obamas arrival in Palm Springs

(CNN) Barack Obama's got nothing but time these days -- but he probably didn't plan to spent it in an indefinite holding pattern.

Obama was forced to delay the start of his post-presidential life Friday, after unusually bad weather in Southern California prevented the newly minted federal retiree and his family from landing at Palm Springs International Airport.

CNN affiliate KESQ reported at 4:44 p.m. local time (7:44 p.m. ET) that Obama's presidential aircraft would not land in Palm Springs, but its final destination wasn't immediately known.

The plane that left Washington after Donald Trump's inauguration was supposed to land late Friday afternoon, but stormy skies put the plane into a holding pattern for more than half an hour.

While the Obamas cooled it aboard the plane, a small crowd waited at the Palm Springs airport under umbrellas to welcome them. They went home disappointed.