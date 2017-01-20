Story highlights "It's been the honor of my life to serve you," Obama tweeted

The President wrote a letter to the American people Thursday

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama tweeted the American people in his final hours as head of state promising to continue his work with them, and unveiling a new website.

"It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," he said.

His post-White House website, Obama.org, features a request form for scheduling events and a page for fundraising.

"As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org," he tweeted.

"I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love," Obama also tweeted.

