President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.

Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.

Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.

Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.

Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.

President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.

Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.

Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.

Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.

Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.

Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.

Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.

Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.

Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.

Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.

Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.

Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.

The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.

The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities

Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.

The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.

The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.

Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.