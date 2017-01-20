Breaking News

Missouri State Chorale performs 'Now We Belong' at inauguration

Updated 12:31 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
1 of 27
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Hide Caption
2 of 27
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Hide Caption
3 of 27
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Hide Caption
4 of 27
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
Hide Caption
5 of 27
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
Hide Caption
6 of 27
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Hide Caption
7 of 27
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Hide Caption
8 of 27
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Hide Caption
9 of 27
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
10 of 27
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Hide Caption
11 of 27
Trump&#39;s children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Hide Caption
12 of 27
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Hide Caption
13 of 27
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump&#39;s swearing-in.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.
Hide Caption
14 of 27
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
15 of 27
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Hide Caption
16 of 27
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
17 of 27
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Hide Caption
18 of 27
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
19 of 27
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
20 of 27
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-how-to-watch/index.html&quot;&gt;inauguration festivities&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities.
Hide Caption
21 of 27
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Hide Caption
22 of 27
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John&#39;s.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
Hide Caption
23 of 27
The rain doesn&#39;t deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
24 of 27
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
25 of 27
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Hide Caption
26 of 27
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Hide Caption
27 of 27
35 inauguration 012033 inauguration 012030 inauguration 012032 inauguration 012029 inauguration 012027 inauguration 012026 inauguration 012028 inauguration 012024 inauguration 012023 inauguration 012020 inauguration 012021 inauguration 012022 inauguration 012019 inauguration 012010 inauguration 012011 inauguration 012014 inauguration 012013 inauguration 012018 inauguration 012012 inauguration 012001 inauguration 012002 inauguration 012003 inauguration 012004 inauguration 012005 inauguration 012006 inauguration 012007 inauguration 0120

(CNN)The Missouri State University Chorale performed an original work, "Now We Belong," written by Minnesota poet Michael Dennis Browne and composed by John Wykoff.

Here are the voices of every creature,
    Here are the calls of every heart;
    Here is the place of strangers' welcome,
    We who once walked in strangers' shoes.
    Read More
    Once we were strangers,
    We were welcomed,
    Now we belong and believe in this land.
    Here are the rivers of many echoes,
    Here are the leaves of every tree;
    Within us live the long horizons,
    Winds that stir the sacred stones.
    Once we were strangers,
    We were welcomed,
    Now we belong and believe in this land.
    Keep faith, keep watch,
    Take heart, take courage,
    Guard mind, guard spirit,
    Feed love, feed longing.
    Here are the cities where we have gathered,
    Here are the barns where hope is stored;
    We are the gleams of every being,
    Filled with the dreams that build the day.
    Once we were strangers,
    We were welcomed,
    Now we belong and believe in this land.
    Keep faith, guard mind,
    Take heart, guard spirit,
    Take courage, keep watch,
    Feed longing, feed love.