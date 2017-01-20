White House site updated to remove Melania Trump QVC reference

Story highlights The page lists information about Trump's life

QVC no longer sells jewelry under the Trump brand

Washington (CNN) The White House edited First Lady Melania Trump's biography on WhiteHouse.gov Friday "out of an abundance of caution" that a reference to her clothing line on QVC could be seen as an endorsement, a spokesperson for Trump told CNN.

The page lists information about Trump's life, including her modeling career and philanthropy. Earlier in the day, however, her QVC jewelry collection was mentioned.

"In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, 'Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry,' on QVC," the biography said.

QVC no longer sells jewelry under the Trump brand and the biography did not link to QVC. A spokeswoman for the company, Rebecca Blank, told CNN Friday that QVC does "not have an active relationship with the brand."

The Trump spokesperson said the reference to Trump's "entrepreneurial success" was based on fact and not an endorsement and noted that it was not available for sale.

