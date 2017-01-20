Breaking News

Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy in Ralph Lauren dress

By Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

(CNN)Melania Trump stepped out in a powder blue Ralph Lauren suit that harkened back to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' iconic style.

She also wore matching shoes and gloves.
Her look drew comparisons to the powder blue outfit Jackie Kennedy wore to her husband's inauguration in 1961.
    Ralph Lauren also did many of former first lady Hillary Clinton's suits.
    The brand declined to comment on how the Ralph Lauren Collection came together, whether they offered the powder blue skirt ensemble or if Trump chose it herself.
    Florinka Pesenti, vice president of fashion and PR communications for the brand, said Ralph Lauren Collection is the brand's most expensive label.

    CNN's Liz Landers contributed to this report.