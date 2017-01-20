Here's what the new defense secretary is doing on Day One

Story highlights Mattis is expected to be greeted on the steps of the Pentagon by Gen. Joseph Dunford

The two men have served side by side on multiple deployments

(CNN) If current transition plans hold, James Mattis will walk into the Pentagon around noon on Saturday having been sworn-in as the 26th secretary of defense after retiring a few years ago as a decades-long serving Marine.

Mattis is expected to be greeted on the steps of the Pentagon shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration as president by Gen. Joseph Dunford, like Mattis a four-star Marine who currently serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The two men have served side by side on multiple deployments.

It is expected they will head to the secretary of defense's suite of offices on the third floor of the Pentagon for a meeting that will include Robert Work, the current deputy secretary of defense who has agreed to stay for up to three months.

It will be Mattis' first extensive briefing from Dunford and Work on everything from the budget to the status of the war against ISIS, according to a senior Defense Department official.

Mattis could be carrying orders from Trump on immediate changes, the official said, but the Pentagon leadership in place during the transition has not been briefed on any expected immediate significant decisions. But that could change quickly, the official noted.

