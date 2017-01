(CNN) Social media lit up over the colorful outfit worn by Kellyanne Conway.

The Trump senior adviser called the red, white and blue coat with gold buttons "Trump Revolutionary Wear."

Some Twitters users felt it had a definite Napoleonic flavor.

kelly ann conway is giving me a Napoleon realness. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/AQGMDGMxKT — DE (@delaware_gay) January 20, 2017

The coat is from Gucci and sells for $3,600.