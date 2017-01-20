President Trump: The view from Tehran

Story highlights Many in the Iranian capital, Tehran, are concerned about the incoming US President's policies on Iran

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump railed against the nuclear deal between Iran, the US and others

Tehran, Iran (CNN) As Donald Trump prepared to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington D.C., more than 6,000 miles away in the Iranian capital, Tehran, hardliners were gathering for their usual fiery Friday prayers.

And there was little love for, or faith in, America's new Commander-in-Chief; instead they ripped in to the US for its policies towards Iran, and its role in Syria.

"From the very beginning, America's policies towards Iran have been hostile," a young man wearing a scarf depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told CNN.

"It makes no difference which president is in power," he added. "Whoever is in power will have that same outlook on Iran, which is a pity."

The sermon at the Grand Mosalla, a massive complex of religious halls, exhibition areas and sports facilities in central Tehran, was punctuated with the usual chants of "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!"