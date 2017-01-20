Breaking News

Inauguration Day: Live

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 7:04 AM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers
Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers

Washington (CNN)Watch live and follow along with the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump.