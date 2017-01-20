The most GIFable moments of Inauguration Day

Washington (CNN) Inauguration Day serves as the most tradition-laden celebration that this young country has. The pomp and circumstance is almost enough to make you forget that America is barely two centuries old.

Today, President Donald Trump got a major promotion, and the best way to relive and recap his official inaugural festivities is in GIFs.

Trump woke up this morning with president-elect in front of his name. He and his family went to church at St. Johns, a tradition that has been in place for decades. He gave the sermon his signature point/thumbs up/wave, which will officially replace the Biden finger guns as our national gesture.

The Trumps went to go visit the Obamas at the White House. Melania even presented Michelle Obama with a gift! But let's be 100% honest: The last thing you need on moving day -- universally recognized as one of the worst days of adulthood -- is more stuff. It is the thought that counts.

In what was probably the most fascinating split screen in the history of television, Hillary Clinton shared the screen with, in the words of CNN's John King, "the two men who denied her the presidency." Don't worry, it got more awkward later.

