Trump's fashion on display at inaugural ball

Melania's gown was designed by Hervé Pierre

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, displayed the New York glamour of their family Friday night in a uniquely American tableau as they all swayed on stage before a backdrop of red, white and blue.

Their first dance was to Frank Sinatra's 1969 hit "My Way." The Rockettes performed in top hats and hot pants. Melania Trump stunned the crowds in a sleek white, off-the-shoulder column dress with a swooping arc across her torso and (modestly) leg-baring slit.

The somber inaugural festivities Friday afternoon marked the peaceful transfer of power. The inaugural balls Friday night were where the new President put his first stamp on Washington style.

The former real estate mogul, known for his affinity for over-the-top gold fixtures, went for classic Americana with touch of retro glitz. The parade of acts that performed at the three balls were reminiscent of what an itinerary might look like on a first trip to the attractions of Broadway and Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

President Donald Trump, left, arrives with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

