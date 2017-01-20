Breaking News

Trump's fashion on display at inaugural ball

By Maeve Reston, CNN

Updated 10:42 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, displayed the New York glamour of their family Friday night in a uniquely American tableau as they all swayed on stage before a backdrop of red, white and blue.

President Donald Trump, left, arrives with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
Their first dance was to Frank Sinatra's 1969 hit "My Way." Melania Trump stunned the crowds in a sleek, modern, off-the-shoulder column dress.
    Melania's gown was designed by Hervé Pierre, who formerly worked with Carolina Herrera, in a collaboration with the new first lady.