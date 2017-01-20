Breaking News

George H.W. Bush in stable condition; Barbara Bush improving

(CNN)Former President George H. W. Bush has been extubated and is now breathing on his own "with minimal supplemental oxygen," Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Friday. Former first lady Barbara Bush also continues to improve, he added.

The former President had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife is receiving treatment for bronchitis at the same hospital.
The couple are "comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together," McGrath said.
