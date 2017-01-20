Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Obamas welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House on Friday, January 20, as they arrive for inauguration festivities. Trump's swearing-in will mark the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year's bitter presidential election.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Newt Gingrich and former Speaker of the House John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Photos:Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.