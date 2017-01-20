Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day The Obamas welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House on Friday, January 20, as they arrive for inauguration festivities . Trump's swearing-in will mark the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year's bitter presidential election. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Newt Gingrich and former Speaker of the House John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.

Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.

Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the Capitol.

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.

The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.

The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.

Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.