2017 inaugural balls

President Donald Trump dances with First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, on Friday, January 20, in Washington.
President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, kiss and dance on stage during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum.
Mitchelene BigMan, right, president and founder of the Native American Women Warriors, salutes as the group performs the Presentation of Colors at the Native Nations Inaugural Ball at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian.
President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice-President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball.
Guests attend the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center.
Ivanka Trump dances with her husband, Jared Kushner, at the Freedom Inaugural Ball.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dance with their families on stage at the Freedom Ball.
The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center.
Pelican 212 performs at the Freedom Inaugural Ball.
A guest wears a cowboy hat emblazoned with President Trump's campaign slogan during the Freedom Inaugural Ball.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks during the Veterans Inaugural Ball.
Singer Erin Boheme entertains the crowd at the Liberty Inaugural Ball.