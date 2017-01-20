Trump makes policy promises as the new president

Washington (CNN) In his first speech to the nation as the President of the United States, Donald Trump vowed Friday that every decision he makes would be intended to "benefit American workers and American families."

And moments after Trump took the oath of office outside of the US Capitol, the official White House website was updated to reflect the new administration and its priorities. As of midday, the website listed six key policy areas: energy, foreign policy, jobs, military, law enforcement and trade.

Here are the policy promises that Trump made as the newly sworn-in President:

An 'America First' worldview

Trump reiterated in his speech Friday a theme he highlighted repeatedly during the presidential campaign: "America First."

"We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world -- but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first," Trump said.

Protect the country's borders

Another top campaign promise Trump made was to strengthen the country's borders and stop illegal immigration. On Friday, Trump said: "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."

The White House website also notes that Trump -- as a part of supporting law enforcement -- backs "deporting illegal aliens with violent criminal records who have remained within our borders." That's a policy the Obama administration also pursued.

Bring back jobs

The White House website promises "pro-growth tax reform" and the importance of "renegotiating existing trade deals."

And in his address, Trump said: "We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams."

Build new infrastructure

Trump often complained on the campaign trail about the country's crumbling infrastructure (including his hometown LaGuardia Airport). On Friday, the President said he would address these issues head-on.

"We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation," Trump said.

Eradicate ISIS

Trump, who pledged during the campaign to "bomb the s--- out of ISIS," said Friday that he would "eradicate" the terrorist organization.

"We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones -- and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth," Trump said.

Roll back energy regulations

"Energy is an essential part of American life and a staple of the world economy," the White House website says. "The Trump administration is committed to energy policies that lower costs for hardworking Americans and maximize the use of American resources, freeing us from dependence on foreign oil."

No mention of health care reform

One of Trump's top legislative priorities as president was notably missing from his inaugural address: health care reform. Trump has vowed to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act as quickly as possible, and Republican lawmakers have already started the process of rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama's landmark health care law.

The new White House website also did not mention health care policy as of Friday afternoon.