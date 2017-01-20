(CNN) Welcome to Inauguration Day where Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Here's what's on his schedule:

All times EST

8:30 a.m. President-elect Trump will attend a church service with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.

Where? Saint John's Church, across the street from the White House.

9:30 a.m. Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.

