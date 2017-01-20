Scripture read by the Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez at inauguration

(CNN) The Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, read from the Sermon on the Mount, in chapter 5 of the Gospel of Matthew, New Living Translation, at the inauguration Friday.

God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs.

God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

God blesses those who are humble, for they will inherit the whole earth.

God blesses those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied.

