Washington (CNN) Rep. Darrell Issa said he is concerned that Donald Trump will be inaugurated without having his Cabinet nominees confirmed.

"The vast majority of the Cabinet has not been confirmed, and that's very, very concerning," he said Friday on CNN's "New Day."

Democratic lawmakers have said one reason the hearing process has taken as long as it has is because Trump nominated unorthodox picks.

Issa called the picks "very, very interesting."

"This is 50% a normal cabinet and this is 50%, I would say, very, very interesting picks," the California Republican said. He said it's unusual for billionaires to be willing to serve. "As a matter of fact, I can't name one. This is a first to have multiple extremely rich people."

