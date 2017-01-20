Schumer asks Trump to keep CIA chief until Monday

(CNN) As the Senate squabbles over whether to confirm Rep. Mike Pompeo on Friday as CIA director, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is urging the Trump administration to keep John Brennan in the top intelligence job until Monday.

The New York Democrat has asked Vice President-elect Mike Pence to keep Brennan on, according to a Schumer aide.

The move could help shield Democrats from criticism of leaving the key intelligence post vacant over the weekend, but Brennan has been a sharp critic of Trump during his strains with the intelligence community.

"While members of the Senate give Rep. Pompeo's nomination the careful consideration it deserves, Senator Schumer has asked Vice President Pence to keep Director Brennan on the job over the weekend," said Schumer spokesman Matt House. "Just as Director Hayden served as a bridge between the Bush and Obama presidencies eight years ago, Director Brennan could play the same role for the incoming and outgoing administrations, if the President is willing to keep him on."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, accused Schumer of breaking an agreement to confirm Pompeo on Friday.

