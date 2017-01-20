Schumer: 'This Cabinet selection has been a disaster'

Story highlights The leader of the Democrats in the Senate said, "We call it the swamp cabinet"

Some high-profile grillings of nominees have gone viral

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Donald Trump's Cabinet picks the morning of the next president's inauguration, saying it is too soon to know if all of the nominees will be confirmed.

"I's too early to tell," the New York Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" on Friday. "This Cabinet selection has been a disaster for the president. We call it the swamp Cabinet."

Schumer said that the nominees have values that are inconsistent with those of the man who nominated them.

"More conflicts of interest than you have ever seen," he said. "People whose positions are fundamentally different than President-elect Trump's."

Schumer said that even though "these Cabinet nominees need scrutiny," his Senate Republican colleagues "have tried to rush them through."

