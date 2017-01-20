Story highlights A Republican senator said Schumer had agreed to voting on Mike Pompeo on Friday

A senior Senate Democratic aide disputes that was agreed to by Schumer

Washington (CNN) A top Senate Republican accused Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of breaking an agreement to confirm Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director once President-elect Donald Trump is sworn-in Friday.

"We had a deal with Schumer, but apparently he's broken that," Senate intelligence committee Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, told CNN.

As he headed into Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office for a pre-inaugural meeting to discuss the issue, Burr said that he had agreed to a Democratic request to change by one day the intelligence committee's confirmation hearing for Pompeo in exchange for Schumer's word that the nominee would be voted on by the Senate on Inauguration Day.

But a senior Senate Democratic aide disputed that was agreed to by Schumer and said the Pompeo hearing was moved from Wednesday to Thursdady last week to accommodate Democratic senators who were stretched thin between multiple confirmation hearings that same day.

Schumer spokesman Matt House issued a statement saying Schumer had asked Vice President-elect Mike Pence to keep the top CIA leaders in place until Pompeo is confirmed, which Schumer has said he expects to happen on Monday.

Read More