Inauguration weekend marches and protests

Updated 4:20 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A group of protesters attend Donald Trump&#39;s Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
(CNN)Come back to watch live coverage of marches and protests during inauguration weekend.

The organizers of the Women's March on Washington, expected to be the largest of Saturday's events, say they want to greet the dawning of the Trump era by sending a statement that "women's rights are human rights," according to the march's mission statement.
