Story highlights Trump's Cabinet is the first in 30 years with no Latinos

Trump's press secretary defends commitment to diversity

(CNN) Republican strategist Ana Navarro said Thursday she's disappointed that President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet will be the first in decades without a Latino member.

"I do not accept that there's not one qualified Hispanic that can be in his Cabinet," Navarro told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

Trump's final Cabinet pick of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary sealed in an inaugural Cabinet devoid of any Latino representation.

Navarro, who during the campaign spoke against Trump highlighted the importance of having a Cabinet that represents the diversity of America.

"I think it is so important for little boys and girls who are Latinos, who are African- Americans to look up to people who are in these positions and who have this platform and this pulpit," Navarro said. "I think it's so important for communities to feel represented and they have a seat at the table."

Read More